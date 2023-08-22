IIT admissions govt. enquiries into complaints

August 22, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST

New Delhi, Aug. 22: The Union Minister of Education, Prof. Nurul Hasan, to-day expressed his “concern” in the Rajya Sabha that representation of students from certain States in the five Indian Institutes of Technology was “very low indeed”. Prof. Hasan was replying to Mr. P. Subramania Menon, who had complained that only two students from Kerala were selected for IIT this year. Even these students could not get admission because they could not get their pre-degree certificates in time, he said. Prof. Hasan assured the House, that he making enquiries to find out how this had happened. Sometime the States board of secondary education did not announce the results in time. Also the structure of courses in the secondary education in the States was not on the all India pattern. In spite of the recommendation by the Union Education Ministry, the State Governments had not been able to apply their mind to bring about these changes, particularly in science and mathematics courses. He said he proposed to have further consultations with the State Education Ministers on this question. Replying to Mr. Krishan Kant, Prof. Hasan told the House about the action taken on some of the complaints received on the working of the Indian Institute of Technology. The students of Kanpur institute had passed a resolution that the institute was in a state of decay and in all probability be ruined unless matters were looked into immediately. The board of governors took notice of this and had appointed a number of teams to look into the functioning of the institution. In regard to the IIT, Madras, he said a charter of demand was forwarded by the employees association.