Fifty years ago | Arabs Link Peace with Return of Occupied Land

November 29, 2023 04:07 am | Updated 04:07 am IST

ALGIERS, Nov. 28. Arab Kings and heads of State ended a three-day summit conference here to-day with a declaration stating their readiness to contribute to a just peace in West Asia and setting out their terms for a settlement.

They said their terms for peace were “immediate Israeli withdrawal from all the occupied Arab territories, especially Jerusalem” and the “restoration of the confirmed national rights of the Palestinian people.”

“Unless these two conditions are fulfilled in the Middle East expect a worsening of an explosive situation and the start of a series of new confrontations,” the declaration said.

Israel and Egypt Harden Stand on Troops Pull-back

CAIRO, Nov. 28. Israel and Egypt hardened their positions to-day on the sensitive troop pullback issue deadlocking truce talks. Egyptian President Anwar Sadat said fighting could break out “at any minute.”

U.S. and USSR Invite “Principal Parties”

WASHINGTON, Nov. 28. A State Department spokesman said in Washington yesterday that the United States and Russia have invited “the principal parties” concerned in the West Asia conflict to attend an Arab-Israeli peace conference in Geneva next month. Diplomatic officials said the invitations went to Israel, Egypt, Jordan and Syria.