Exhibition of war photos abandoned

New Delhi, July 14: Following the Simla agreement, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry has instructed its media units to stop all programmes that are likely to create ill-feeling between India and Pakistan, according to official sources. The instructions say that programmes put out hereafter should in fact, “faithfully reflect India’s sincere desire for a durable peace with Pakistan.” As an example, an exhibition entitled “India Meets the Challenge,” which was going on in the country even during the Simla talks, has been discontinued on telegraphic instructions from the Government. Similarly, the Defence Ministry has abandoned the idea of holding an exhibition of photographs of the last war as part of the silver jubilee Independence celebrations planned for the next month in the capital.

The Prime Minister, Mrs. Indira Gandhi had, in fact, taken unilateral decision just before the Murree emissary-level talks that all programmes broadcast on All India Radio network and the Delhi television centre should have a constructive approach towards Pakistan.

The Pakistan emissaries at the Murree talks had also informed the Indian side of their country’s intention to taper off their anti-India radio and TV programmes and to stop them altogether on a date to be fixed later.