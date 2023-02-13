ADVERTISEMENT

“Evidence of CIA activities in Orissa”
February 13, 2023 12:15 am | Updated February 12, 2023 10:50 pm IST

Bhubaneswar, Feb. 12: The Orissa Government “has evidence of CIA activities in the State but that cannot be divulged in public interest,” the Chief Minister, Mrs. Nandini Satpathy, told the State Assembly to-day. Making a statement in response to a call attention motion tabled by Mr. R.N. Singh Deo (Swat.), she said Government was maintaining a “careful watch on CIA activities and that appropriate action will be taken whenever necessary.” Mrs. Satpathy, who holds the Home portfolio, said Government had “no reports about the alleged activities of the KGB (Soviet Intelligence Agency) in Orissa.” Mrs. Satpathy denied Mr. Singh Deo’s allegation that she had referred to CIA activities in Orissa at a news conference some time ago “just as a political stunt and to serve as a diversionary tactic to hide the failures of the Congress Government in the State.” She said there was “basis” in her statement about the CIA activities in the State. If information about the CIA activities was made public now “the process of further investigation into these activities may be hampered,” she added. She said an inquiry made about alleged KGB activities revealed that there was no KGB activities in Orissa.

