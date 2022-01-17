(Reuter’s Agency)

London, Jan. 11.

Lecturing at Queens Hall last night Mr. Mallory, leader of the Everest expedition, discussed the prospects of ever climbing the mountain. He said that one of the worst obstacles was the steep snow slope close to the summit. He thought this year’s party would be more fortunate in regard to the weather than last years. It should start early and get to work before the monsoon. He considered that last year’s expedition proved the possibility of men carrying loads at 23,000 feet and it might be possible by relaying coolies and giving two coolies to one load to get them to a height of 26,000 feet.