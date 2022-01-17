A hundred years ago January 17, 1922 Archives

Everest expedition

(Reuter’s Agency)

London, Jan. 11.

Lecturing at Queens Hall last night Mr. Mallory, leader of the Everest expedition, discussed the prospects of ever climbing the mountain. He said that one of the worst obstacles was the steep snow slope close to the summit. He thought this year’s party would be more fortunate in regard to the weather than last years. It should start early and get to work before the monsoon. He considered that last year’s expedition proved the possibility of men carrying loads at 23,000 feet and it might be possible by relaying coolies and giving two coolies to one load to get them to a height of 26,000 feet.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
From the Archives
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 17, 2022 12:03:18 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/archives/everest-expedition/article38279507.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY