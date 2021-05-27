English terms: Compromise formula

The compromise formula of using both the English and Hindi expressions for designations of Central Ministers has been put into effect although the leader of the D.M.K. Party in Parliament, Mr. K. Manoharan, continued to maintain that his party has not agreed to this. The Lok Sabha Secretariat has amended its earlier order through a “corrigendum” under which the English expression will be used for the Minister’s designations with their Hindi equivalents in Roman script within brackets. The D.M.K. leaders had expressed their reservations on this at the Opposition leaders’ conference yesterday but a fresh effort was made to-day [New Delhi, May 26] to make them agree to it. The Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Mr. Om Mehta, called on the D.M.K. leader, Mr. K. Manoharan at the latter’s residence this morning for this purpose. He took with him the C.P.I. leader, Mr. Indrajit Gupta, who had made the proposal for simultaneous use of both the English and Hindi expressions at the Opposition leaders’ conference. M. Manoharan, however, expressed his inability to accept the compromise formula without consulting the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. He sent a letter to Mr. Karunanidhi through Mr. G. Viswanathan, M.P., who left for Madras this morning seeking his advice on the stand the party should take on the compromise formula. The compromise formula, it is stated, also envisages the use of English version in Devanagiri script within brackets along with the Hindi version in the Hindi records of proceedings.