Empire wireless
Premium

December 12, 2022 03:29 am | Updated 01:23 am IST

London, Dec. 11: The “Daily Telegraph” says there has been talk of the Empire wireless chain for upwards of twelve years and yet practically nothing has been done. Dominions losing hope have made independent arrangements. Australia, South Africa and Canada have taken the matter into their own hands and India will probably adopt a similar course. The present situation should therefore be regarded with deepest regret. The new Government has pledged imperial unity and security and must forge the chain without delay if only in order to strengthen the Empire. The problem must be approached with an open mind and with an implicable purpose of finding a way out of the muddle which is threatening the smooth working of Imperial relations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

From the Archives

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US