December 12, 2022 03:29 am | Updated 03:29 am IST

London, Dec. 11: The “Daily Telegraph” says there has been talk of the Empire wireless chain for upwards of twelve years and yet practically nothing has been done. Dominions losing hope have made independent arrangements. Australia, South Africa and Canada have taken the matter into their own hands and India will probably adopt a similar course. The present situation should therefore be regarded with deepest regret. The new Government has pledged imperial unity and security and must forge the chain without delay if only in order to strengthen the Empire. The problem must be approached with an open mind and with an implicable purpose of finding a way out of the muddle which is threatening the smooth working of Imperial relations.

