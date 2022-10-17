The guarantee of coming British Empire Exhibition at Wembly near London has now reached over million pounds and it is expected that this sum will now be doubled. In no other exhibition have the overseas dominions and colonies taken such a prominent share as they intend to do in this one. Australia and Newfoundland are each devoting a quarter million pounds to the project. India will spend one hundred sixty seven thousand and British Colonies even to the smallest have promised substantial support. All profits will be divided between the British Governments and Colonies in proportion to the area of space occupied by their exhibitions and in each case the profits are to be devoted to some public object.