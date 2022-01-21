From the archives (January 21, 1922) Empire Exhibition

21 January 2022 00:15 IST

London, Jan. 18: A large and distinguished company which included Lieut-Colonel Leopold Amery and High Commissioners of Dominions was present at a luncheon today given by the Colonial Institute to members of the British Empire Exhibition Mission, which is to make an eight months tour of Dominions. The tour’s object is to provide an opportunity for the Mission to confer with the various Governments and coordinate exhibits. The Mission will leave for Cape Town on January 20th and spend six weeks in South Africa. From that country the Mission will go to Ceylon where it is due on April 6th. Later, the tour extends to Australia and Canada, the Mission returning to London at the beginning of October. Sir Godfrey Lagden presided at the luncheon. Major Belcher who heads the Mission, replying to the toast to the Mission’s health, referred to the practical interest displayed in the British Empire Exhibition by the King and Royal Family. He said that his Majesty had received him last night and asked him to say that he attached very great importance to the success of the exhibition and the results which it would obtain.His Majesty added that he was sure that the full co-operation of the Dominionswould be forthcoming, and that the latter would do their best to see that the exhibition was worthy of the great objects it had in view.

