A hundred years ago | Empire cruise.

December 25, 2023 12:48 am | Updated 02:32 am IST

Banquet to Squadron.

Navy for S. Africa.

(Reuter’s Special Service)

CAPE TOWN, Dec. 24.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at a banquet given in the City Hall by the Mayor of the Corporation in honour of officers of the visiting British Squadron and attended by Cabinet Ministers and others. Rear Admiral Field declared, that the existence of the Empire depended on sea power and urged that South Africa should develop he own nay to defend her vital communications. He expressed the opinion that nothing smaller than a light cruiser was necessary. Rear Admiral Bentwick said he knew that the first Lord of the Admiralty was prepared to lend South Africa a light cruiser.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT