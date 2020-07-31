31 July 2020 00:15 IST

The regulations for the preparation of electoral rolls for the general and special constituencies of the Madras Legislative Council are published in a Fort St. George Gazette Extraordinary issued last evening. The Gazette also contains a notification prescribing for the coming elections dates for the several stages in preparation of electoral rolls for the various constituencies. According to this notification, the preliminary rolls for the General and the Landholders’ Constituencies are to be published not later than 15th August and that for the University Constituency not later than 5th September. In regard to the University, it may be pointed out that applications for registration must reach the registration officer not later than 20th August. Claims and objections are to be filed by the 28th August in the case of the General Constituencies, in regard to the Landholders’ Constituencies by the 10th September, and in the case of the University by 20th September. The date for the final publication of rolls will be one not later than the 15th October for all the constituencies.

