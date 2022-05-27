Duty of women

The following is a free translation of the presidential address of Mrs. Kasturbai Gandhi at the Gujarat Political Conference held at Anand:- Darbar Saheb of Dhasa, Brothers and Sisters, I am much obliged to you for electing me to preside over the deliberations of this Conference. What advice can I offer you at such a time? But I know that it is not for advice that your choice has fallen upon me. The way has been clearly marked out for you by Gandhiji. And my election only confirms the fact that you have fullest confidence in him and in his advice. Fortunately there is not the slightest difference of opinion in Gujarat over the constructive programme decided upon at Bardoli and Delhi. Gujarat deserves thanks for having clung to it so devotedly. Gandhi moved all over India but he marked out Gujarat for civil disobedience. He has boundless faith in Gujarat. And now it is her (Gujarat’s) duty to justify that faith. Many items are to be attended to in our struggle of non-cooperation; but Gandhi-ji laid down only three conditions before Gujarat: They are: Swadeshi; Non-violence; and Removal of Untouchability.