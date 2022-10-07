Dumping of acid waste in sea: Controversy in U.S.

Washington, Oct. 6: A request for a permit that would allow a company to dump a solution of sulphuric acid, laced with toxic metals, into the Gulf Stream at the rate of one million gallons every four days is now pending before the United States Army Corps of Engineers. If the permit is granted, it will establish the first major dumping ground for industrial wastes in the vicinity of the Gulf Stream, the warm biologically rich current which flows offshore along the Atlantic seacoast. The proposal, made by American Cyanamid Co., has already provoked an uproar from conservation groups and some ocean scientists believe it may be the first step in the pollution of another environmental asset. Other scientists, however, disagree, arguing that, so far, there is little evidence that acid dumping has harmed ocean life. Cyanamid, a diversified corporation which operates in 30 States, has filed a statement with the Army stating that the effluent to be dumped will contain an 18 per cent solution of sulphuric acid containing substantial quantities of “metallic impurities.” It cites evidence that the massive flow of the Gulf Stream will “neutralise” the acid. The National Wildlife Federation, which is leading the conservationist attack on the dumping proposal, has argued that studies made of a German acid dumping site in the Baltic Sea show that sulphuric acid, even when mixed with 32,000 parts of seawater, is harmful to fish. In a letter to the Engineer Corps, the Federation also argued that several other companies have been able to recycle acid wastes into marketable products, thereby avoiding the dumping problem.