Dollar devalued by 10 per cent: Yen to Float

February 14, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST

Washington, Feb. 13: The United States has devalued the dollar by another 10 per cent and President Nixon has asked Congress to raise the price of gold from $38 to $42.22 an ounce. The U.S. action came in the wake of the latest currency crisis which has been rocking world exchange markets for the last few days. Its intended effect is to make imported products dearer and American goods more competitive abroad. The announcement, made on the U.S.’s own initiative, but after consultations with its major trading partners, was announced by Treasury Secretary George Shultz at a late night news conference, after he had conferred with Mr. Nixon earlier in the day. Though a devaluation of the dollar had been forecast ever since the latest crisis came to surface, last night’s announcement was so sudden that the early morning editions of some newspapers missed it. Mr. Shultz said that the devaluation move would be accompanied by a float of the Japanese yen so that the dollar-yen gap would be wider than 10 per cent. The European currencies will not be realigned, as was the case after the Smithsonian negotiations in December 1971.