Disturbed Malabar

07 October 2021 00:38 IST

The trouble at Codacal on Sunday night happened in this wise. The alleged offence of the Christian population seems to be that they helped the authorities in apprehending some rebels a fortnight previous and as reprisal, Sunday’s attack appears to have been planned. At midnight, armed Moplahs were seen near Edacoam railway gate, and approaching the petty bazar close by, shouted for a Christian tailor named Polycarp who they suspected had betrayed them to authorities. Local friendly Moplahs warned Polycarp who slipped away. The loyal Moplahs were caught and threatened that unless Polycarp was found, they would be killed. The gang marched to set fire on the Village Mausif who was absent from home. The Tea Factory was the next scene of attack. They surrounded Sukumaran’s tea shop where Jacob and Isac were sleeping. The rebels clubbed them severely. Yesumatran, schoolmaster and father of five children, was then murdered in cold blood. The whole colony became frightened and took shelter in the fields. Before the factory could be attacked, a siren blew loudly. The rioters thought that military would come from Tirur and so bolted away. Refugees numbering five hundred have migrated to Calicut and Palghat.

