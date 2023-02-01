Display of TV set made in Tamil Nadu

February 01, 2023 01:15 am | Updated 01:02 am IST

Madras, Jan, 31: The first television receiver set, manufactured in Tamil Nadu, was displayed to an audience at a function at the Gymkhana Club yesterday. The set had been produced by BLRS, Madurai, one of the three units in the small-scale sector in Tamil Nadu licensed to manufacture TV sets. The other two units - Krish Electronics and Hi-Beam Electronics of Madras- together with the Madurai unit had formed a consortium under the name, Tristar Electronics, to pool their resources and reap the advantages of bulk purchase and common marketing. Mr. Ramanathan Krishnan, tennis player, Mr. A.N. Srinivasa Rao, a small-scale industrialist and Mr. S. Balu of Madurai, representing the three units, told pressmen that each unit had a capacity of 2,500 sets a year, all to be marketed under the brand name ‘Krish TV’. Their total capacity would soon go upto 15,000. The consortium members have individual agreements with the Standard Electronic Research Laboratories (SERL), Bombay, for technical know-how for the manufacture of TV receivers on the basis of the present license. Mr. H.S. Bhatty, Managing Director of SERL, was introduced to pressmen by Mr. M.S. Parthasarathi, President of the Federation of Small Industries in India.

