Discoveries in Poona

Some interesting archaeological discoveries have been made in the most thickly populated parts of the old city of Poona. The Peshwa’s Wada in Saniberpeth which once contained the palace of Brahmin Peshwas who were de facto heads of the Maratha confederacy in India in the 19th century still stands there surrounded by high walls on all sides. Since the burning down of the palace buildings within the walls in the year 1840, it was converted into a parade ground for the police and mud huts were constructed within the walls to accommodate the city police. Some 30 to 40 years after the fire the Police lines were abandoned and a Court building was erected on the plinth of the old palace and is used as such even now. Almost a year back, the place attracted the attention of Sir George Lloyd, Governor of Bombay who evinced a personal interest in the matter and invited the Viceroy to inspect the place. The latter sanctioned Rs. 5,000 for clearing and removing the debris. The Archaeological Department took work in hand and as a result of it, an elaborately laid out garden has been discovered all round the plinth of the palace.