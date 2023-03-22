Disarmament

March 22, 2023 12:15 am | Updated March 21, 2023 06:35 pm IST

Leafield (Oxford) midnight, March 21: According to a telegram from Washington, Mr. Hughes, Secretary of State, announces that he has received from Great Britain an official denial of the statement which was made at Newhaven to the effect that in a considerable number of British ships bulges had increased and turrest loading arrangements been fitted, elevation of terret guns had been modified. Mr. Hughes explains that he obtained the information regarding the British ships from the United States Navy department which in its turn now accepts the statement of the British Government.