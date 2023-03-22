ADVERTISEMENT

Disarmament

March 22, 2023 12:15 am | Updated March 21, 2023 06:35 pm IST

Leafield (Oxford) midnight, March 21: According to a telegram from Washington, Mr. Hughes, Secretary of State, announces that he has received from Great Britain an official denial of the statement which was made at Newhaven to the effect that in a considerable number of British ships bulges had increased and turrest loading arrangements been fitted, elevation of terret guns had been modified. Mr. Hughes explains that he obtained the information regarding the British ships from the United States Navy department which in its turn now accepts the statement of the British Government.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US