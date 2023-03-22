HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

From the archives: Disarmament

March 22, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:43 am IST

Leafield (Oxford) midnight, March 21: According to a telegram from Washington, Mr. Hughes, Secretary of State, announces that he has received from Great Britain an official denial of the statement which was made at Newhaven to the effect that in a considerable number of British ships bulges had increased and turrest loading arrangements been fitted, elevation of terret guns had been modified. Mr. Hughes explains that he obtained the information regarding the British ships from the United States Navy department which in its turn now accepts the statement of the British Government.

Related Topics

From the Archives

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.