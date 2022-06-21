Disarmament

London, June 19: The text is issued of a bill to be introduced in the House of Lords for carrying out Washington treaties respecting limitation of naval armaments and protection of non-combatants at sea in wartime. The Bill restricts the building of warships except by the license of Admiralty and empowers Admiralty to search any ship being altered after being built, armed or equipped and to seize the ship where reasonable ground exists for believing that the Act is being contravened. The penalty for contravention is imprisonment not exceeding two years with or without hard labour and fine not exceeding $100 or both and forfeiture of ship. Anyone violating rules of warfare against commerce is liable to punishment similar to that awarded to pirates. The provisions cover the whole empire except Dominions, India and Irish Free State (when constituted).