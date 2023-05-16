Did Czar escape from Russia?

May 16, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST

London, May 15: A top British politician believes the Governments of the United States and Britain have evidence that the last Czar of Russia escaped alive from the Revolution.

Mr. Jeremy Thorpe, leader of the Liberal Party, said, “The mystery of the Czar’s fate is yielding up new secrets. The assassination version is increasingly open to doubt.”

Czar Nicholas II and his family were believed slain by Bolsheviks in the Russian Revolution. Since then there have been frequently recurring stories that the Czar’s daughter, Anastasia, had escaped. But until now there has been little serious speculation that the Czar himself survived.

Mr. Thorpe asked the Foreign Secretary, Sir Alec Douglas Home, in Parliament last night to publish a letter from Lord Harding of Penshurst to King George V dated June 3 or June 5, 1919 “containing the details of the escape route of Czar Nicholas II and other members of his family.”

Mr. Thorpe also sought details of communications between the Foreign Office and “private or Government citizens” in Washington since last May “regarding the rescue of Czar Nicholas II in 1918-1919.”

The House of Commons authorities ruled his questions out of order, giving no explanation. But Mr. Thorpe said he intended to pursue the issue in Parliament.

The Foreign Office said it was not concerned with the fate of the Czar. But a spokesman added: “All the historical evidence suggests that he died in the Soviet Union.”