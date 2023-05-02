Developing nations’ complaints deplored

May 02, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST

Geneva, May 1: The United States yesterday warned that continued one-sided complaints by the developing world are not likely to serve their cause for economic improvement and better income from trade. “Recriminations and other contentious utterances will not help to create a climate of confident partnership” of rich and poor nations in the quest for development, U.S. delegate Mr. Martin Tank told the U.N. Trade and Development Board. The board is the leading organ of the U.N. Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the United Nations champion of the cause of development and main forum for the third world of poorer countries. “Surely the cause of development is not well served by outrageous politically inspired charges we will not dignify by detailed rebuttal,” Mr. Tank explained in the meeting. Mr. Tank criticised a report by the UNCTAD Secretary-General, Mr. Manuel Perez Guerrero, as one-sided and ignoring results actually achieved in the developing world. He referred to the recent high growth of its imports of manufactured goods. Mr. Tank said this and a recent accelerated increase of these countries’ real products, admitted even by the UNCTAD Secretariat, did not form a good basis for the continued refrain of failure. He said that Mr. Perez Guerrero’s report on complaints about purported western shipping monopoly was “misleading, incomplete (and) makes no reference to increased earnings from shipping by developing countries” themselves. “There is an almost exclusive concentration in showing aid and financial flows from developed to developing countries as GNP (gross national product) percentages which are declining. In fact, total flows have been increasing substantially to $16.5 billions in 1971,” Mr. Tank said.