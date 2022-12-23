Delhi denounces U.S. bombing of Indian Embassy in Hanoi

December 23, 2022 12:15 am | Updated 01:41 am IST

New Delhi, Dec. 22: The Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Surendra Pal Singh told the Lok Sabha to-day that the Government of India would record its “strongest protest” to the U.S. Government for its “indiscriminate bombings” in Vietnam which damaged the Indian premises in Hanoi yesterday. The Deputy Minister announced the damage caused to the Chancery buildings and staff quarters, a little before the House adjourned sine die. However, he assured the House that “happily all our officers and staff are reported to be safe”.

Strongly criticising the resumption of bombing raids which had damaged civilian areas, many Embassy premises and diplomatic quarters, Mr. Surendra Pal Singh said the Government had protested last time to the U.S. Government on October 12 and the U.S. officials had expressed their regret and described the raids as “unfortunate” and unintentional. “Now we again witness repetition of the same indiscriminate bombing. Such ruthless bombing involving civilian life and property on a large-scale are a matter of the gravest concern to us.”

