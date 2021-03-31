Dacca falls

Dacca was captured by liberation forces of Bangla Desh to-day [March 30], a secret radio broadcast monitored here [KRISHNAGAR] said. The West Pakistan troops had pulled out of Dacca after days of heavy fighting, it said. The freedom-fighters, broadcasting from a newly set up radio station in Dacca, reported that the Pakistani martial law administration had shifted its headquarters to some other place, and announced that the headquarters of the sovereign People’s Republic of Bangla Desh would be established in the liberated former provincial capital soon. The radio said, “Dacca has been conquered by the liberation forces and the People’s Republic of Sovereign Bangla Desh established.” It asked freedom-fighters to chase the fleeing enemy. The radio added, “The (remaining) occupied areas will come into our hands in a day or two.” The broadcast concluded with a tribute to the “lakhs of martyrs”. The radio said later that it was broadcasting from a newly set up wireless station in Dacca.