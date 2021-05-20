Cut in group premium insurance

20 May 2021 00:00 IST

[CHANDIGARH, May 19] The Life Insurance Corporation has decided to reduce the premium on group insurance by 25 to 30 per cent from June 1 this year, its Chairman, Mr. T.A. Pai, told a news conference here to-day.

He said the idea was to make group insurance “as attractive as possible”. But he made it clear that premium on individual life policies would not be lowered.

Mr. Pai said the L.I.C. was also studying the possibility of introducing a group war risk insurance scheme for the defence forces. The scheme would cover personnel of the three arms of the defence forces, the Army, Air Force and Navy. The Government would have to underwrite the scheme, he said.

Cover for substandard lives

Mr. Pai also said he was suggesting to the Government to create a development fund for L.I.C. to undertake insurance of substandard lives. He said it was a “social obligation” of the State, of which L.I.C. was an instrument, to insure people who were classified as “risks” in insurance parlance.