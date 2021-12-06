fifty years ago December 6, 1971 Archives

Crushing blow on Pakistan Navy

From Our Correspondent

Bombay, Dec. 5. An Indian Navy task force, in a surprise and daring attack on the Pakistan Navy in the early hours of to-day, sank two Pakistani destroyers and another vessel, believed to be a merchant ship and inflicted damage on a merchant vessel. One Pakistani vessel ran away in the confusion which ensued, following the well-timed attack by the Indian Navy. The historic battle took place near the Karachi harbour. A spokesman of the Indian Navy said that besides inflicting a crushing blow on the Pakistan’s Navy in their own waters, the fighter aircraft of the Indian Navy bombed successfully strategic naval establishments in Karachi. The spokesperson said that the attack was carried out in perfect timing and it took the enemy vessels by surprise. There was so much panic and confusion among the Pakistani sailors that the Indian sailors could hear their cries of panic when they shouted in Urdu “Save Khaibar” and “Save Shah Jehan”.

The Karachi harbour was a well defended and protected one. It has the latest sophisticated weapons in defence, besides, radar, missiles, etc. A number of vessels patrol the harbour constantly. Amidst this “backdrop” of solid defence, the Indian naval task force intelligently carried out its task.


