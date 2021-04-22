Cow protection

22 April 2021 00:06 IST

The following Resolutions were passed at the last sitting of the All India Hindu Conference held at Haridwar on April 10, 1921.

Resolved that this Conference expresses its gratitude to those Moslem Leaders, organisations, and rulers as well as Christian and Parsi gentlemen who are trying to stop cow-killing in India with a view to cultivate national unity and promote economic condition of India and trusts that so far as respect for Hindu religious sentiment is concerned, the matter can well be left in their hands in future.

… Resolved; (a) that this conference expresses its strong protest and resentment against the callous disregard of the deep-seated and most cherished religious sentiment of the Hindu displayed continuously by the present Government in the matter of allowing slaughter of cows for the military and export of beef, cows and bullocks to other countries and is deliberately of opinion that the time has come when Hindus should realise that the responsibility to protect their Dharma in this matter lies with them and them alone and they should be prepared to make all legitimate and peaceful efforts and undergo all suffering and sacrifices for the achievement of their object...

Advertising

Advertising