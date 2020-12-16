Court’s Verdict on Princes No Defeat for Govt., Says PM

16 December 2020 23:57 IST

The Prime Minister Mrs. Indira Gandhi to-day strongly refuted the Opposition contention that the judgment of the Supreme Court constituted “a defeat” or created any “predicament” to the Government.

In forthright replies to queries during a calling attention motion in the Rajya Sabha to-day, Mrs. Gandhi said she had herself said in her speech introducing the Privy Purses Abolition Bill that the Government “expected obstacles in every step in our march towards progress and in bringing better life for our people.”

Mrs. Gandhi told an excited House that they had to look into all aspects of the judgment which would take some time.

The Prime Minister and the Minister of State, Mr. R.N. Mirdha, were not prepared to be drawn into a discussion on what exactly the Government proposed to do. But Mrs. Gandhi indicated that the Constitution was very clear on the issue and “I think we can proceed according to the constitution.” The constitution, she said, was not a static thing. It had been changed in other countries and in our country too, “If it is considered necessary to change it, certainly we will do it.”