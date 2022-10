Counterfeiting Afghan coins

Delhi, Oct. 28: Officials of the Afghan consulate assisted by the local police last evening arrested at Sudderbazaar foul goldsmiths of Mulsan (a village in Jullundur district, Punjab, notorious for counterfeiting coins of all kinds) who were suspected of counterfeiting Afghan coins of different values and recovered from them a large quantity of counterfeit Afghan coins and eight anna pieces of the British Government. ADVERTISEMENT

