The unusual early outbreak of the monsoon in some way affected the social and the sporting fixtures of the season while the present break in the weather condition is hailed with delight. The long looked for Gymkhana races were held on Saturday and there was a multitude of spectators. However, fortune smiled on the middle class for the lucky winners of the sweep were those of the second enclosure whose windfall will give them an impetus to embark on a new career. A bullock cartman and an Anglo-Indian blacksmith won the lion’s share of the prizes. The season’s fixture include a missionary Conference and one of the subjects for discussion is the ‘primary education of the masses’, which the laymen too are equally enthusiastic about.