Constitutional amendments proposed

New Delhi, May 19: Apart from the ICS Privileges Abolition Bill which entails the deletion of Article 314 of the Constitution, the Central Government is contemplating some more constitutional amendments in the near future to remove judicial impediments to executive decisions taken in the larger public interest. One of the Bills now under consideration seeks to bypass the recent Supreme Court judgment in regard to the fixation of car prices by inserting a new Chapter IIIB of the Industries (Development and Regulation) Act in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution. The idea is to take away the powers of the courts to interfere in such matters as fixation of prices and quality controls enforced by executive action. The proposed amendment will empower the Government to safeguard the interests of the consumers in ensuring the supply of industrial products at reasonable prices, while taking suitable steps to regulate the development of the respective industries of the country. The Government is also thinking of amending Entry 56 in the Union List of the Constitution to give power to Parliament to legislate in respect of water disputes involving both riparian and non-riparian States.