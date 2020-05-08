Congress propaganda work.

Mr. V.O. Chidambaram Pillai and Vakil Subbier arrived here [Kayalpatnam] on Thursday evening [May 6]. A fitting reception was accorded to Mr. Pillai. A public meeting was held at the beach. It was very largely attended. Many came from Tiruchendur, Kulasekharapatnam etc. Mr. Pillai addressed the audience on the burning questions of the Reform Act and Khilafat. He pointed out in detail the hollowness of the Reform Act and exhorted the audience to start a vigorous constitutional agitation to attain self-government. He dwelt at length on the Khilafat question and appealed to the audience to do their duty and be prepared to adopt non co-operation programme if necessity arose. He warned them that if only they did their duty they were bound to succeed. He also asked the audience to join the Provincial Conference at Tinnevelly. Mr. Iyer also spoke on Hindu-Moslem unity.