Cong (O) MPs Not for Unity

[NEW DELHI, DEC. 2] The move for reunion of the two Congress parties suffered yet another setback when the executive committee of the Congress (O) Parliamentary Party to-day endorsed the stand taken by the Party President Mr. S. Nijalingappa on this issue.
Mr. Nijalingappa had on Monday ruled out unity and stated that he could not accept the stipulation of acceptance of leadership of Mrs. Gandhi as a precondition to unity. According to Mr. Nijalingappa, leadership should be evolved and not superimposed on any party.
It was this that the Congress (O) Parliamentary Party Executive has endorsed.
It is learnt that the issue was raised by Mrs. Yashoda Reddy who wanted a resolution to be adopted by the executive, but Dr. Ram Subhag Singh, who presided in the absence of Mr. Morarji Desai, tactfully avoided any discussion by pointing out that there was no need for any formal resolution as the Executive endorsed the party president’s stand. The known supporters of the unity move found themselves in a minority and kept quiet.
