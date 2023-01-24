Communal cry

January 24, 2023 12:15 am | Updated January 23, 2023 11:07 pm IST

Delhi, Jan. 23: To-morrow’s meeting of the Legislative Assembly will be devoted to the discussion of non-official resolutions. The first motion on the agenda stands in the name of Mr. J. Ramaya Pantulu, who will urge that the selection of candidates for public offices should be based solely on merit and not on communal considerations. Col. Gidney has a resolution to quite the contrary effect, because he will demand that selection should be on a communal basis. Mr. Seshagiri Iyer, the newly elected President of the Democratic Party, has given notice of an amendment to Mr. Pantulu’s resolution. This amendment is that the Government of India in making appointments to offices under its direct control shall ordinarily, where qualifications of candidates are adequately efficient by their education, ability and integrity, give preference to those that belong to a class not well represented in the service, due regard being had to provincial and linguistic considerations.

