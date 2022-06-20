Yesterday at about twelve the Special Magistrate in the Chauri Chaura Case delivered judgment. 228 accused have been committed to Sessions, including Khodai who has been committed today by a separate order. All of them were run in under Sections 120-B, 147, 302, 436, 149, 332 I.P.C. and 26 of them were run in under section 126 of the Railway Act and 38 out of them were run in under Section 25 of the Indian Telegraph Act for cutting the railway wires. Besides the above there were charges for murder, arson and being members of unlawful assembly. Seven persons were discharged yesterday, five because there was insufficient evidence against them and two because they were too ill to be kept in jail. A number of persons were discharged from time to time. The sessions trial starts on the 21st from 10-30 a.m. in the local District Jail.