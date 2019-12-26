Colonisation of British Guiana

Interview with Mr. Joseph A. Luckhoo

Mr. Swaminatha Iyer, Editor of the “Indian Emigrant” was good enough to bring Mr. Joesph A. Luckhoo to visit the Publicity Bureau. Mr. Luckhoo has come to India as a member of the deputation sent out from British Guiana to persuade the Government of India and the Indian public to facilitate and encourage free and voluntary emigration of Indians to British Guiana. With this purpose in view he wishes to make the Indian public acquainted with present conditions in British Guiana and the attractions which it is prepared to offer to Indian Emigrants. Not the least striking piece of information which Mr. Luckhoo gave is that which concerns himself and his family. Mr. Luckhoo’s father emigrated from Calcutta at the age of six. Mr. Luckhoo’s first brother is now a doctor in good practice in British Guiana, the second is a Solicitor and the Mayer of a Municipality and Mr. Luckhoo himself is a Barrister and the first Indian elected member of the Legislative Council of British Guiana. He is also the President of the British Guiana East Indian Association. Mr. Joseph Luckhoo is therefore in a position to speak with authority about British Guiana and especially about the history and prospects of the Indian community in that Colony.