Coconut husk an essential item

Cochin, July 12: A Full Bench of the Kerala High Court by a majority judgment of two against one on Monday held that the notification issued by the Central Government declaring coconut husk as an essential commodity under the Essential Commodities Act was legal. Earlier, a Judge of the High Court had declared that the notification and the Coir Retting (Licensing) Order 1968, and all notifications issued thereunder were without jurisdiction and illegal. Allowing an appeal preferred by the Kerala Government against the Judge’s order, Mr. Justice V.P. Gopalan Nambiar and Mr. Justice G. Viswanatha Aiyar, two of the three Judges of the Full Bench, disagreed with the single judge’s view that coconut husk could not be regarded as a product of coir industry. The Chief Justice, Mr. T.C. Raghavan, the other Judge of the Full Bench, differed with the majority view while agreeing with the conclusion of the single judge. Delivering the majority judgment, Mr. Justice Nambiar said that legislation “with respect to” the making of products of the coir industry seemed to be wide enough to cover legislations with respect to coconuts.