Cochin’s welcome

November 18, 2022 03:45 am | Updated 01:22 am IST

Cochin, Nov. 18: Dr. Rabindranath Tagore, Mr. C.F. Andrews and party arrived at Ernakulam last evening when they were accorded a warm reception at the State Guest House. A large gathering of the State officials and prominent citizens was present at the Guest House to receive the distinguished visitor who, after partaking of light refreshments, was conducted in procession to the College Hall where in the name of the people of Cochin State he was presented with an address of welcome enclosed in a sandal-wood casket, and a purse, in aid of Viswabharati. Dr. Tagore replied expressing gratitude for the welcome and dealing at length with the ideals and objects of the international University he had organised. The Poet in explaining his message referred to the characteristic features of the great epic Ramayana and the works of Kalidasa as contrasted with Shakespeare’s plays and the poetic literature of the West generally.

