Coal to be Rushed by Sea for Thermal Stations
February 16, 2023 06:05 am | Updated 01:01 am IST

MADRAS, Feb. 15.

Efforts to feed the coal-starved thermal power station at Basin Bridge and Ennore are being made, according to a spokesman of the State Electricity Board.

The spokesman told newsmen here to-day that during the last two days 7,000 tonnes of coal had arrived here by rail and several wagon loads were on the move. He said the Board had contracted for one lakh of tonnes from the Bengal-Bihar coalfields and this would be moved by sea from Calcutta over the next four months. The first consignment of 5,000 tonnes was expected to be received at Tuticorin port on February 18. In addition to the above, the Centre had agreed to supply 50,000 tonnes which would also be moved by sea.

He said the Board had also suggested to a locally based shipping firm to charter foreign small tramp ships from Calcutta to Madras, since ships with bigger draft could not operate in Hooghly river. The Union Ministry of Irrigation and Power has contacted the Director-General of Shipping in this regard.

The spokesman said the Board had just two days’ stock of coal at the rate of 1,500 tonnes of consumption a day. He said the power generation to-day was 15 million units (MU) as against the normal requirement of 22 MU.

