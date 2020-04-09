Mr. Lodd Govindoss writes: While attempts are being made to improve the health of the city by means of educating the people on the importance of health, sanitation, etc, by the Health and Welfare Association on the one hand, proposals are being made to create more and more congestion in the city of Madras by constructing houses everywhere, by depriving the people from enjoying free and fresh air and by converting open spaces available for inhaling pure air on the other. It is an admitted fact that we require large open spaces not only for maintaining good health but also to prevent diseases, particularly those due to respiratory organs such as the Pukka Tuberculosis and the most dreadful and horrible Meningitis. Just as we require good and strong lungs, the city also requires lungs. But our plans are now centred at creating congestion, which is bound to produce the very kind of lung diseases which we want to prevent. It is not merely the big house that contributes towards the health of the individual but it is the surrounding sanitary conditions that enliven and invigorate the health.
Civilized vandalism.
Printable version | Apr 9, 2020
