Civil War in Russia.

Telegrams from Petrograd demonstrate that the despotism of the Maximalists continues unbridled. No opposition in the Constituent Assembly will be permitted. Leading Cadets with debating power have been either arrested or treated as illegally elected. Meanwhile Government is constantly appealing to the greed of the people by promising distribution of land and other property. The Mayor of Petrograd declared the Constituent Assembly open at the Tanbida Palace. A handful of Cadets and Social Revolutionaries attended and approved the text of the manifesto to the people. The assembly adjourned pending arrival of the quorum. The Maximalists have forcibly dissolved the Senate. Red Guards have arrested more Government officials. M. Terestchenko and other Ministers interned in the Peter Paul fortress have addressed a declaration to the President of the Constituent Assembly protesting against the Bolshevik usurpation of authority. The Petrograd News Agency states that a decree has been issued ordering the arrest and trial of principal Cadet leaders and also requesting the Soviets to exercise surveillance over Cadet organisation in view of the latter’s conferring with Generals Kaledin and Korniloff.