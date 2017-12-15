Telegrams from Petrograd demonstrate that the despotism of the Maximalists continues unbridled. No opposition in the Constituent Assembly will be permitted. Leading Cadets with debating power have been either arrested or treated as illegally elected. Meanwhile Government is constantly appealing to the greed of the people by promising distribution of land and other property. The Mayor of Petrograd declared the Constituent Assembly open at the Tanbida Palace. A handful of Cadets and Social Revolutionaries attended and approved the text of the manifesto to the people. The assembly adjourned pending arrival of the quorum. The Maximalists have forcibly dissolved the Senate. Red Guards have arrested more Government officials. M. Terestchenko and other Ministers interned in the Peter Paul fortress have addressed a declaration to the President of the Constituent Assembly protesting against the Bolshevik usurpation of authority. The Petrograd News Agency states that a decree has been issued ordering the arrest and trial of principal Cadet leaders and also requesting the Soviets to exercise surveillance over Cadet organisation in view of the latter’s conferring with Generals Kaledin and Korniloff.
Civil War in Russia.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Sign up for a 30-day free trial. Sign Up
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more
Please enter a valid email address.
Printable version | Apr 5, 2020 7:00:44 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/archives/civil-war-in-russia/article21665623.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Please Email the Editor