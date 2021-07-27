27 July 2021 00:59 IST

A Bill entitled “The Madras City Tenants Protection Bill” is published for information in the current “Fort St. George Gazette.” The following is the statement of objects and reasons:- In many parts of the city of Madras, dwelling houses and other buildings have, from time to time, been erected by tenants on land belonging to others in the full expectation that, subject to payment of a fair ground-rent, they would be left in undisturbed possession notwithstanding the absence of any specific contract as to the duration of the lease or the terms on which the buildings were to be erected. Recently, steps taken to evict a large number of such tenants have shown that such expectations are likely to be defeated. The tenants, if they are evicted, can at the best only remove the superstructures. Congested parts of the city will become more congested. It is reasonable that the landlords when they evict the tenant should pay for and take the buildings. There may, however, be cases where the landlord is unwilling to eject a tenant if he can get a fair rent for the land. The Bill provides for the payment of compensation to the tenant in case of ejectment to the value of any buildings which may have been erected by him . It also provides for the settlement of a fair rent at the instance of the landlord.

