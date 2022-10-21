CIA stole Soviet Sputnik to examine it

Washington, Oct. 20: The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) of the United States stole the Soviet Sputnik to examine it minutely while it was on a world tour in 1958, says Mr. Patrick J. McGarvey, a former intelligence agent, in a book he has written. In his book “CIA - the Myth and the Madness,” which is critical of the Agency, Mr. McGarvey relates: “The sputnik on display was stolen for three hours by a CIA team which completely dismantled it, took samples of its structure, photographed it, re-assembled it and returned it to its original place undetected.” The country where this occurred, Mr. McGarvey told a reporter, was mentioned in the 100 lines which the CIA cut out when he submitted his manuscript to it. Review by the CIA was required under the secrecy agreement signed by him when he joined the Agency, he said. Information which Mr. McGarvey says he is revealing for the first time include: (a) Intelligence bickering nearly provoked Chinese entry into the Vietnam war in 1966; (b) Richard Helms, CIA Director, taps the phones of his subordinates; (c) the ill-fated Pueblo mission and capture by North Korea was unnecessary since all the targets it was working against were already adequately covered by other intelligence sources. The CIA had no comment on Mr. McGarvey’s book.