December 28, 2022 12:15 am | Updated December 27, 2022 11:07 pm IST

London, Dec. 27: Mariners tell thrilling stories of Christmas storm which they declare was the worst in the Atlantic within long long long experience. The total of damage is not yet known but much wreckage has been washed up. A London steamer was last heard of calling for assistance off the coast of Pembrokeshire when answering steamer was unable to locate her. It is feared that the crew of 26 are lost.