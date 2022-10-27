China must make move to improve ties: P.M.

Darjeeling, Oct. 26: The Prime Minister, Mrs. Indira Gandhi, told a press conference here to-day that an improvement in Sino-Indian relations was possible if both countries worked for it. India alone could do little in this matter. “It takes two to shake hands.” Asked about resumption of talks with China, she said: “The issue is not something unilateral. It is a question of reciprocal approach. India’s readiness to begin talks with China should evoke a gesture from the other side also. Any way, the present position in relation to that country cannot continue for years together. It has to end. But when and how, it is difficult to say at the moment.” Mrs. Gandhi said she had received no reply to the letter she wrote last year to the Chinese Prime Minister Mr. Chou En-lai. She had, however, received messages from him on occasions like India’s Independence Day. Replying to a question whether Indo-Soviet friendship was standing in the way of normalisation of relations with China she said: “Our friendship with the Soviet Union and the presence of Tibetan refugees in India are mere excuses for China. Our friendship with the Soviet Union is just normal and it does not interfere with our domestic or international policies.” Asked about the impact of Bangladesh liberation on Sino-Indian relations, Mrs. Gandhi said it appeared from reports that “at least they (China) are not very enthusiastic about Bangladesh.” In reply to a question what her Government was doing to stop the much-publicised CIA activities in India, the Prime Minister said this sort of thing was somewhat delicate to be discussed in public.