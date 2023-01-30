ADVERTISEMENT

China may respond to India’s moves to improve ties
January 30, 2023 02:15 am | Updated 02:14 am IST

New Delhi, Jan. 29: The recent Indian overtures to China have not led to any perceptible change in its general attitude, but nevertheless there are some indications that Peking is no longer barring its doors completely against all possibilities of better relations except on its own narrow terms. In their informal talks with foreign diplomats in various world capitals, the Chinese envoys have lately been stressing that once India normalises its relations with Pakistan, there should be no great difficulty in initiating the necessary moves for a matching improvement in Sino-Indian relations. The other day the Chinese charge d’affaires in Delhi is reported to have hinted to his fellow diplomats with the obvious expectation that the message would get across to the Indian Government that China need not wait for the settlement of all out-standing Indo-Pakistan problems for setting the ball rolling for an early Sino-Indian dialogue. He indicated that Peking would be in a position, consistent with its commitments to Pakistan, to respond favourably to the latest Indian moves for better relations, if at least a major irritant like the POW issue was removed soon. The Chinese are not insisting now, as they did before, that India should first establish its bonafide by moving away from the Soviet Union and taking up a position of equidistance as a sort of pre-condition for entering into any purposeful discussions with it.

Related Topics

From the Archives

