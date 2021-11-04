A grant of ₹2 crore to the Orissa Government for undertaking relief and rescue operations in the cyclone-affected areas of the State was announced here to-day by the Union Finance Minister, Mr. Y.B. Chavan, addressing a press conference after making an aerial survey of the devastated areas in a helicopter. Lack of finance, Mr. Chavan said, would not stand in the way of relief operation. Mr. Chavan also had discussions with State Government officials. On his return from the aerial survey, Mr. Chavan had a conference with the State Chief Minister, Mr. Biswanath Das, members of the Cabinet and senior officials of the State Government on the relief measures to be taken in the affected areas. The Opposition leader in the Orissa Assembly, Mr. Binayak Acharya, was the only non-official present at the conference. Mr. Chavan said he had flown over the coastal stretch of Cuttack and Balasore districts for nearly three hours. One area was affected by tidal bore and the other by cyclone. Giving his impressions of the ravage, Mr. Chavan said that it was “shocking and painful”. Even the Prime Minister, who was away, was deeply concerned about the tragedy, he added.
fifty years ago November 4, 1971 Archives
Chavan surveys cyclone-hit areas
