Chavan Denies Demonetisation Rumours: Fifty years ago, August 8, 1973

NEW DELHI, Aug. 7.

The Union Finance Minister categorivally stated in the Rajya Sabha to-day that the Government had no proposal to demonetise the currency to unearth black money.

Replying to a five-hour debate on “abnormal rise in prices of essential commodities”, Mr. Chavan said the Government had not accpeted the Wanchoo Committee’s recommendation of demonetisation.

He was referring to widespread rumours in the country about a possible demonetisation.

The Minister said this had created a scare in the minds of the people which would be taken advantage of by profiteers and anti-social elements.

Mr. Chavan admitted the existence of parallel economy in the country but said demonetisation was not the only solution to curb the evil of black money.

The Finance Minister said the other recommendations of the Wanchoo Committee to unearth black money were being implemented. A Bill to this effect was before Parliament and members’ suggestions in this regard would be taken into account before enacting the Bill.

He said the problem of black money was a deep-rooted one and had to be “extensively and continuously” dealt with on all fronts. He stressed that the basic health of the economy was sound.

Referring to the members’ criticism of his previous statements that the present difficult situation was only a passing phase he said he had made the statements because the basic factors of the Indian economy were sound.

On the price issue, Mr. Chavan admitted that the situation was difficult and it might to some extent remain so for sometime to come. But with the good rains so far, there should be improvement and there was no justification to create a sense of panic among the people.

The Finance Minister welcomed the use of Defence of India Rules by some State Governments against hoarders and black marketeers and said it would have to be used elsewhere also.

In his view the State Governments “backed by strong public opinion” should take the initiative in curbing price rise. It would also be necessary to concentrate on production and in this trade union leaders should extend intensive co-operation, Mr. Chavan said.

Amidst angry interruptions from CPI and CPM members the Minister said he was not all advocating that people should take law in their own hands.

The Communist members were complaining that people were helpless and they had no alternative but to take some action when the State Governments remained unconcerned about the sufferings of the people.

Public Opinion

Mr. Chavan replied that he had already emphasised that need for strong public opinion. All that he was saying was people should not take law into their own hands.

Dealing with complaints from several members about deficit financing, he said the Government had already decided to make “large and concerted efforts” to ensure economy.

The decision would mainly affect non-Plan expenditure but “perhaps some Plan projects” might also be hit.

In this connection the Minister also explained measures taken in last three years to raise resources and the public borrowings. He indicated taht the Government might go in for more market borrowings this year.

Mr. Chavan disagreed with those Opposition members including Dr. Mathew Kurien (CPM) who had alleged that the Government’s economic policies were mainly responsible for the price rise.

It would be wrong to say that drought this year and war and Bangladesh refugee problem in 1971 were not at all responsible for the present situation.

The price rise was mainly in food items. Certainly the present situation would not have arisen if the buffer stock built up by the country in 1971-72 had been available to-day.

On the complaint that the food take over policy was implemented half heartedly, Mr. Chavan said certain weaknesses in the implementation had been publicly admitted by the Congress Party. It certainly took sometime to ensure proper implementation of the policy and t build up a machinery for the purpose he said.

Appealing to members not to create a sense of panic in the country, Mr. Chavan asserted that the basic health of the Indian economy was sound.

Despite all the difficulties that the nation was facing, foreign exchange position was comparatively comfortable, and there was also increase in export trade. The industrial production was also good till December last year when difficulties of water and power adversely affected industrial establishments.

It was only in this context that he had said sometime back that the present situation was a “passing phase”. It was not at all intended to show any sense of complacency in dealing with the situation, Mr. Chavan added.—PTI and UNI.

RBI Denies A Report

BOMBAY, Aug. 7.

The report said the Reserve Bank of India was not issuing fresh 100-rupee notes to the people is not true, according to an RBI spokesman here. He said the rumours suggesting a possible demonetisation of notes of Rs. 10 and above were unfounded.—PTI

