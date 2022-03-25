We have received an album of seven photographs described as showing the results of “Chauri Chaura massacre”. The pictures reproduce the burnt police station and the bodies of the victims. The album is issued by the Publicity department of the United Provinces. It is intended, it is said, “for private circulation among responsible persons”, but the object as announced in the Publicity Commissioner’s preface is to “make the public realise what are the dangers of exciting the latent ferocity of mobs of ignorant villagers”. As propaganda which ultimately aims to eliminate violence, this enterprise of the Publicity Department may certainly be commended, but one remembers a far more heinous massacre in the Punjab of very recent date when such contrivances were not thought of. That, however, was a case where the ferocity not of mobs, but of officers was at fault...

The Chauri Chaura tragedy inquiry commenced today at 2 p.m. in the District Jail, Gorakhpur before Mr. Mahesh Bal, District Magistrate. Mr. Kedri of the Aligarh Bar and Mr. Zaki, Government Pleader, Gorakhpur appeared for the Crown and none appeared for defence.